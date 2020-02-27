Indiana State Police investigate ‘mishap’ involving trailer leaning on overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Indiana State Police (ISP) said "driver error" resulted in what officers called a “mishap” involving a semi on northbound I-65 in Crown Point Wednesday night.

ISP said some time around 10:17 p.m., a driver of the semi hauling a trailer dump inadvertently activated the dump control, causing the trailer to tilt in the upright position.

Troopers said the trailer dump hit an overpass at 113th Avenue when the semi passed underneath.

Sergeant Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police's Lowell District tweeted photos of the trailer leaning against the overpass.

ISP said driver David Chavez, 31, of Chicago was uninjured and was able to stop the truck quickly after the crash.

Traffic was diverted overnight near exit 247 while police investigated. The area was cleared after about three hours.