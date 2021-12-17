Indiana State Police confirms 1 dead in plane crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police assisted the Federal Aviation Administration in investigating a Friday night plane crash in Monroe County that claimed one life.

The crash took place south of the Monroe County Airport near Tower Road in Monroe County.

Around 8:15 p.m., 911 calls came in about a small plane crash. Troopers and first responders found a single-engine plane on fire.

Firefighters with the Van Buren Fire Department were able to extinguish the first.

A preliminary investigation led to the discovery on one person inside the plane. They were pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities are withholding the identity until proper identification and notification of next of kin.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were contacted and will take over the investigation once they arrive.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.