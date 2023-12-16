STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police responded to two fiery vehicles on I-69 in Steuben County that sent one driver to the hospital.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. under the overpass for the eastbound lanes that lead to the I-80/90 toll plaza.

When ISP arrived at the scene they found two semis, one trailer fully engulfed in flames. The other had heavy damage to the tractor cab with the driver entrapped and injured.

Photo of the scene, submitted by a viewer

Fremont Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire and extracting the driver from the other semi.

A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper Youpel found that 37-year-old Bakhodir Tursunov of Philadelphia was driving a Freightliner semi when he experienced a medical emergency. He pulled his vehicle over to the right shoulder of I-69 directly under the eastbound overpass.

Jovan Brookshire, 44, of Fort Wayne was driving an International semi and failed to move for Tursunov’s vehicle. Brookshire crashed into the rear of Tursunov’s semi which then caught fire.

Brookshire’s heavily damaged semi came to a stop in the right lane of travel with him injured and trapped inside. He was found to have non-life-threatening injuries but serious to his face and legs. He was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

ISP reports the Northbound lanes of travel were completely shut down for about six hours for clean-up and investigation. The flames required troopers to shut down the eastbound traffic due to heavy smoke.

Trooper Youpel’s report also states that Brookshire was cited for two infractions, which allege that he was following too close and that he failed to move over for a disabled vehicle displaying flashing hazard/warning lights.

Indiana State Police are still investigating the incident.

