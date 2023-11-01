GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the town of Sims Wednesday night.

The preliminary investigation by ISP reveal at around 7:40 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s office and Swayzee Police department responded to the area of Howard Street and Washington street for a report of a man in a Carhart jacket armed with a pellet gun threatening to shoot a car.

A Swayzee officer was first to arrive on scene and located a man wearing a Carhart jacket and holding a rifle identified as Brandon T. Decker, 27, of Sims.

The Officer requested assistance and a Grant County Deputy arrived shortly after. Communication was made with Decker to drop the weapon, and he complied. When officers attempted to place Decker in custody, Decker pulled a knife out of his pocket.

The Grant County deputy used his taser, however it was ineffective. Decker then began throwing knives in the direction of the officers, as a result the deputy shot Decker with his handgun.

Despite live-saving measures by the deputy, police officer, and paramedics, Decker succumbed to injuries from the gunshot wound.

ISP has confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident and the Grant County deputy involved in the shooting has been place on administrative leave. This is standard procedure for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in an officer involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no other information at this time.