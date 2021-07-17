Indiana State Police K9 gets donated body armor

PENDLETON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police said one of its K9s is getting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

The Indiana State Police said non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the vest thanks to a fundraiser hosted by Jessica Sutton of the American Legion Riders Post #497. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43”

The vest will go to K9 Mika. The vest should be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions. A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.