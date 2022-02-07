Indiana State Police responding to accidents in aftermath of storm

COLUMBUS, Ind.- Indiana State Police are putting a warning out after responding to several close calls this past week.

“So, we really dodged a bullet as far as number of crashes we did have during the storm but now we are seeing an issue after the storm,” said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, with Indiana State Police.

Police are responding to accidents where a driver’s windshield is shattered from snow and ice that flew off another vehicle.

“To shatter a front windshield, it’s going to be a very heavy piece of a combination of snow and ice and it can be a real danger to motorists,” said Sgt. Wheeles.

Snow and ice piles up on the top of cars, semis and even in the bed of pickup trucks. When the snow and ice isn’t completely cleared off before hitting the road, it ends up hitting the vehicle behind or nearby.

“Once that starts to melt and create a hard compact layer, it can catch air and flip out you know it’s going to cause problems for other motorists,” said Sgt. Wheeles.

State Police told FOX59, they’ve seen accidents on I-65 in Columbus, in Johnson County and there’s even been reports from Ohio County in Southeastern Indiana.

Sgt. Wheeles responded to an accident in Batesville on Sunday.

“Once I pulled up, I could see their windshield was completely shattered and it was a traumatic experience for that driver and he had a small child with him in the vehicle,” said Sgt. Wheeles.

In one incident, the driver and passenger had some cuts from the shattered glass. Thankfully, so far, no major injuries have been reported.

“People could swerve and really cause a more serious crash,” said Sgt. Wheeles.

Police are asking drivers to remove all the snow and ice from their vehicles before taking off.

“Make sure you are taking the time to clear your vehicle off. Don’t be a hazard for other motorists,” said Sgt. Wheeles.

If you’re out on the roads and you see a car or truck that has a lot of snow and ice on it, make sure you’re staying far back, giving yourself plenty of distance between you and that vehicle.