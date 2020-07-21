Indiana State Police start operations out of Greenwood Airport hanger

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A new hanger in Greenwood will host two Indiana State Police sections.

The hanger and office space opened at the Greenwood Airport Tuesday. The space will host the ISP Aviation and Special Operations Sections.

“A number of factors contributed to the decision to locate in Greenwood. Top of the list is this is an ideal location with nearly all the infrastructure in place to meet our operational needs to serve not only state police aviation needs, but the needs of our law enforcement partners across the state.” Carter concluded, “We are confident this is the beginning of a strong and enduring partnership with the City of Greenwood and Indy South Greenwood Airport.” Doug Carter, Superintendent of the Indiana State Police

The aviation unit was previously operating out of the Indianapolis Regional Airport near Mount Comfort.