CORYDON, Ind. — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Corydon, Indiana, on Saturday.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, the woman was “seemingly fleeing police” before the crash occurred.

A trooper initially identified the woman while patrolling eastbound on State Road 62. The trooper indicated that he saw the woman’s vehicle “completely disregard” a stop sign located at the intersection of State Road 62 and Water Street in downtown Corydon.

ISP reported that the trooper then activated his police lights in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop with the car — which was later identified as a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. As the trooper turned onto Water Street, the car made a U-turn in the roadway and passed by the trooper on its way to State Road 62.

The trooper then activated his sirens and began to pursue the vehicle. Before the officer could catch up, however, the vehicle left the right side of the road near an intersection.

When the vehicle left the roadway, it hit a tree, “ejecting and instantly killing the driver,” per ISP.

Emergency responders, the Harrison County Coroner’s Office and the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post Crash Reconstruction team all responded to the scene to investigate the accident.

ISP reported that the name of the driver killed in the crash will be released after their family has been properly notified of the incident. State police suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy will be completed at a later date as part of the investigation.