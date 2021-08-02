Indiana State University requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University will resume requiring face coverings indoors for all university employees, students, and campus visitors — regardless of vaccination status — effective as soon as possible and no later than 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 3.

In a special message sent from President Deborah Curtis, the university stated the decision was not an easy one to make, but called it the right and responsible course of action in light of recent announcements from federal and state public health officials.

Curtis added that while ISU will not mandate vaccination, the university continues to strongly encourage both employees and students to get vaccinated as soon as possible due to growing concerns about the delta variant.

“The most important thing is the health and safety of our fellow Sycamores — our students, employees, and their families. Also important is our shared goal of resuming normalized operations of academic and campus life activities,” Curtis said in her statement.

“By resuming the requirement, it is our goal that on-campus, in-person academic and campus life activities and experiences (including University events at full capacity) may be preserved throughout the upcoming academic calendar. Wearing our face coverings indoors will help minimize transmission of the virus while we get back to the on-campus experiences that we treasure.”