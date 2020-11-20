Indiana Supreme Court orders Attorney General Hill to pay $19K in disciplinary case

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered Attorney General Curtis Hill to pay over $19,000 in expenses stemming from a disciplinary case.

As previously reported, Hill disputed the amount that state commission wanted him to pay in the case that stemmed from allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

The state’s attorney disciplinary commission asked the Indiana Supreme Court in September to order that Hill pay about $57,000 toward expenses.

The Court ordered a 30-day suspension of Hill’s law license in May.

Hill’s lawyer filed a response this past week proposing that he pay a total of about $17,400.

On Friday, the Supreme Court found that one-third of the expenses in the matter should be taxed to Hill, and he was ordered to pay $19,068.54.

You can read the complete order from the court here.