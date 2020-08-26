Indiana Task Force 1 deploys to help as Hurricane Laura approaches Gulf Coast

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Indiana Task Force 1 is heading south as Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast. Task Force 1 will stage in Louisiana for the first deployment of the year.

“They’ll hunker down into a safe haven and then once the storm passes, they’ll start moving to where the resources are needed,” said Thomas Neal, Task Force 1 Program Manager.

Police officers, firefighters and civilians are answering the call to help. Task Force 1 was on standby and received the activation call Tuesday afternoon. Within hours, members from 14 different agencies packed up and hit the road. Instead of a normal 80-person team, 25 Task Force 1 members are on this deployment. It’s a smaller team due to COVID.

“So, it’s really a new page in the playbook,” said Neal.

Thomas Neal is the Task Force 1 Program Manager and planning emergency response during a pandemic is different.

“We’re anticipating some people may not evacuate their areas impacted by the storm because of COVID because they may not have shelters available to them that will hold the number of people evacuated,” said Neal.

Hurricane Laura has potential to strengthen into a major hurricane. Its heading towards the Texas/Louisiana coastline, with dangerous storm surges predicted. Most of the Task Force 1 members on this deployment are rescue specialists.

“It’s really another 911 call for us. We’re going to go there and if need us we’re going to be there to assist and if they don’t, we’ll be better trained for the next time because we’ll do some training while we’re there as well,” said Gerald George, Task Force Leader, Indiana Task Force 1.

All 25 Task Force 1 members had to go through an extensive health screening before being deployed. If someone does come down with symptoms a plan is in place to keep that person and the rest of the team safe.