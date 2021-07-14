Indiana Task Force 1 returning home after 2 weeks helping with Surfside condo collapse

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is coming home after spending the last two weeks helping search for victims of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The task force posted a video to Twitter Wednesday showing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue giving them a sendoff after “one of the most challenging deployments in the team’s history.”

“I’ve seen a lot of things in my days as a firefighter and a member of this team, however, in some of the other deployments we’ve been – this is a very unique one,” taskforce leader and IFD Battalion Chief Jay Settergren said last week.

The group of emergency responders is expected home on Friday.

