Indiana Task Force 1 returning home after 2 weeks helping with Surfside condo collapse

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is coming home after spending the last two weeks helping search for victims of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The task force posted a video to Twitter Wednesday showing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue giving them a sendoff after “one of the most challenging deployments in the team’s history.”

@MiamiDadeFire gave our team a send-off from Surfside today after completing one of the most challenging deployments in the team’s history. God bless the families of those lost and thank you for all the prayers 🙏 and support as we worked. The team is expected home on Friday. pic.twitter.com/L2wu0bRrUO — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) July 14, 2021

“I’ve seen a lot of things in my days as a firefighter and a member of this team, however, in some of the other deployments we’ve been – this is a very unique one,” taskforce leader and IFD Battalion Chief Jay Settergren said last week.

The group of emergency responders is expected home on Friday.