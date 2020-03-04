Indiana teen honored for his heroism after rescuing woman from burning car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana teenager is being recognized by his community after he saved a woman’s life.

Jeb Richey, 17, was rear-ended in August in Adams County. After the collision, the other car burst into flames. Melissa Garmen was the driver, and she was unable to escape.

Without a second’s thought, Richey jumped into action and saved her.

“I do remember the car on fire. I remember at one point coming to enough, and I saw Jeb’s face in my window. He said, ‘I’m going to get you out.’ The only thing I could never forget in the whole accident was I knew that kid. I knew his face. He will forever be my hero,” Garmen told WSBT.

Seven months after the crash, Garmen is still recovering, physically and emotionally.

Meanwhile, Richey says he plans to continue helping people by joining the Air Force.

Richey was recognized for his heroism by the Adams County prosecutor during the Decatur City Council meeting.