Indiana to go ‘hands free’ while driving

A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is reminding drivers of the new Hands Free law that goes into effect Wednesday, July 1.

IMPD said the Indiana law will prohibit drivers from holding mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, in their hands while driving to reduce distracted driving and improve safety.

According to IMPD, drivers on Indiana roads will be prohibited from having a mobile device in their hands while their vehicles are moving, except for calling 911 for an emergency.

The Hands Free law does allow voice-operated or hands-free technology such as a speakerphone, Bluetooth, or headset.

More from IMPD:

Each day in the United States, approximately 9 people are killed and more than 1,000 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver. Distracted driving is not just limited to mobile devices. Eating while diving, applying make-up or shaving, reading a map, or changing the dial on your car radio can lead to a crash.

In line with the Indiana State Police, IMPD has already begun focusing on educating drivers on the new law and safety benefits of going hands-free. This will continue for the first few months with the Hands Free While Driving law in effect. However, following the initial education campaign, drivers found in violation of the Hands Free While Driving law can be subject to fine. Beginning in July 2021, drivers may also have points assessed against their driver’s licenses for violating the law.

More information is available at HandsFreeIndiana.com.