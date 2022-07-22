INDIANAPOLIS — The latest employment report shows that while Indiana experienced an increase in the unemployment rate, it still remains below the national rate. Only six states have rates lower than Indiana.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the June unemployment report. The report showed the state experienced a 2.4% unemployment rate.

The rate experienced a 9% increase from May’s report when the unemployment rate was 2.2%. 14,757 people received unemployment benefits in June.

Indiana’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate of 3.6%. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only six states have rates lower than Indiana.

The President’s Council of Economic Advisers said eight states set new series lows for unemployment rates. This includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, and New Hampshire.

Six other states had unemployment rates at the same level as their previous series lows. This includes Alaska, Idaho, Nebraska, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state’s labor participation rate also rose from 62.9% in May to 63.1% in June. This puts the state above the national rate of 62.2%.

The total labor force also rose by 13,632 from May, now standing at 3,378,333. This includes people who are currently employed and those seeking employment. The department said this is the highest level since February 2020.

“For the third time in four months, Hoosiers have set a new record for private-sector employment in Indiana,” said DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson. “And, as a sign of Indiana’s strong economic growth, employers still have near record numbers of job openings.”

The department said private sector employment increased by 5,000 jobs over the last month, an increase of 108,300 jobs from the same time in 2021. Total private employment now stands at 2,765,700. Industries that experienced job increases in June included:

Leisure and Hospitality (+6,700);

Financial Activities (+500)

Manufacturing (+100).

Nationally, nonfarm employment meaningfully increased in 13 States between May and June, meaningfully decreased in two States, and was essentially unchanged in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

As of July 18, 2022, the department said there were 156,813 open job postings throughout the state. People looking for work can visit NexLevelJobs.org.