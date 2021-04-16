Indiana University announces new president Pamela Whitten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After an extensive search, Pamela Whitten was named as Indiana University’s 19th president by the Board of Trustees Friday.

“A visionary scholar and accomplished educator and researcher, Whitten has held a variety of leadership roles, beginning at Michigan State University and now as president of Kennesaw State University,” said the Board..

Whitten is IU’s first female president, and holds a Ph.D. in communication studies from the University of Kansas, a Master of Arts in communication from the University of Kentucky and a Bachelor of Science in management from Tulane University.

“Pamela has distinguished herself as a passionate and accessible leader,” trustee chair Michael Mirro said. “Her student-centered approach and proven ability to harness diverse talent and secure vital resources will help IU continue on its strong trajectory.”

According to IU, she is an internationally recognized expert in the field of telemedicine who has held leadership roles at University of Georgia and the University of Kansas Medical Center.

“Indiana University is one of our nation’s finest public research universities, with a rich history, wonderful traditions and a worldwide reputation for excellence,” Whitten said. “This is an especially exciting time as IU builds upon its 200 years of success, strengthening its mission of delivering outstanding education and innovative research. I’m deeply honored to be selected to lead this great university, and I look forward to working with the exceptional faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of IU to seize the opportunities and challenges ahead, creating a better future for all of those we serve.”

Whitten was appointed by the board of trustees following an extensive search. Faculty, staff and students across the university provided early input regarding the characteristics and experiences most desired in IU’s next leader.

“Pamela emerged as a clear choice among a strong group of candidates,” said Melanie Walker, trustee and search committee chair. “She is an engaging and collaborative leader who will bring focused passion to the presidential role.”

Whitten’s appointment follows Michael A. McRobbie’s tenure as president. McRobbie served as IU’s president since 2007.