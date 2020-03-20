Indiana University student living off campus tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Monroe County Health Department announced an Indiana University Bloomington student living off campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the student is in isolation off the Bloomington campus, and has been since Friday, March 13.

Health officials said the student is only showing mild symptoms.

Contact tracing is being conducted to determine other individuals who may have come in contact with the student, and officials will follow up with the student to determine when the student can be released from isolation.

The Health Department said it is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health and Indiana University to make sure the public is updated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.