Indiana utility companies denied rate hike to offset lost revenue; power shut off moratorium extended

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is extending the power shut off moratorium. This means customers struggling to pay their energy bills in Indiana will have 45 more days to figure things out before a power shut off is allowed in the state.

The disconnection moratorium was going to end June 30, but it now ends on August 14.

Additionally, the IURC also denied Indiana’s gas and electric companies’ request to increase costs in an effort to recover lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ten companies, including Indianapolis Power & Light Co. and Duke Energy Inc., filed the request in May. They wanted to charge customers for all “bad debt expense incurred” associated with an executive order that has suspended disconnections for nonpayment.

The IURC also deferred the joint utility petitioners’ request related to increased operations and maintenance expenses until it can be evaluated more thoroughly.

We are still waiting for reaction from energy companies as well as those who were opposed to any losses recovered from the pandemic.