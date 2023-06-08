EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman was charged with neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, theft of a firearm and dealing methamphetamine after authorities say a three-year-old in her care was shot in the head.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a hospital just after 6 p.m. in reference to the shooting. Police say Porsha Walker, the mother of the child, said she found a handgun in a box in her backyard in the 800 block of Independence Avenue and brought the gun into her home with her three children present.

Walker told police the three-year-old shot himself in the head while she was attending to her other children. Walker said she did not call 911, but instead called family members who came over and took them to the hospital.

Walker consented to having police search her home for the gun, and while at the home, detectives say they located bags containing methamphetamine and marijuana. A field weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 290 grams, and the marijuana had a field weight of 4.9 grams.

Detectives applied for a search warrant, and while searching the residence discovered approximately 15.4 more grams of suspected marijuana, and a handgun which was reported as stolen.

Officials say the child’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Authorities say Walker’s three children were placed with the Department of Child Services.

