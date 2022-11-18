FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury found a woman guilty of murder Thursday for a May 2021 fatal stabbing in Fort Wayne.

Sierra Hernandez had been charged with murder in the death of Roderick Patterson, who died from stab wounds after he was found in the middle of the road near the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue.

Police arrested Hernandez in connection to the fatal stabbing in December 2021.

The Associated Press reports that Hernandez fatally stabbed her boyfriend, Roderick Patterson, 25, in May 2021 at her Fort Wayne home using the sharp metal point of a rattail comb, according to trial testimony.

Allen County deputy prosecutor Tesa Helge said in opening statements that Hernandez stabbed Patterson with the rattail comb during a passionate fight.

Prosecutors said the couple had a turbulent relationship that included Hernandez punching Patterson, evidence of him throwing rocks through her windows and exchanges of threatening texts.

Defense attorney Nikos Nakos said in his closing arguments that the prosecution’s evidence was all circumstantial. He had argued that Hernandez couldn’t have stabbed Patterson because she was seven months pregnant at the time of his killing.

Nakos also argued that due to her long fingernails Hernandez couldn’t have gripped the comb hard enough to provide the force necessary to stab Patterson.

Hernandez’s sentencing is set for a later date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report