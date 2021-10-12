Indiana woman gets 14 days in jail for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Indiana woman has been sentenced to 14 days in jail and 60 hours of community service for joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dona Sue Bissey of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Federal prosecutors cited Bissey’s online support for QAnon and other online conspiracy theories when it came to her sentencing.

They argued that rioter’s statements, in person or on social media, should be considered when fashioning an appropriate sentence.

However, the U.S. District Judge in the case stated it was her right to subscribe to such conspiracy theories as an American, and would instead sentence Bissey based on her actions.

The judge’s decision was 14 days of incarceration and 60 hours of community service for celebrating and bragging about her participation in what amounted to an attempted overthrow of the government.

Over 630 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. The tally of guilty pleas by Capitol rioters is due to top 100 this week.

Around 70 of them are currently being jailed as they await trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.