Indiana woman to be sentenced for helping ISIS

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Prosecutors are recommending the maximum penalty for an Elkhart woman who pleaded guilty to financially supporting ISIS.

According to court documents, federal prosecutors say Samantha Elhassani was aware of her actions and should serve 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says her husband and his brother joined the terrorist group, ISIS. They also say Elhassani made three trips to Hong Kong with thousands of dollars worth of gold and cash to help the group.

Elhassani’s husband ultimately died fighting for ISIS in 2017, and she was held in a Kurdish detention camp with her four children after ISIS’s collapse in Raqqa. She was transferred to U.S. custody and later flown back to America.

Elhassani said she was tricked into joining ISIS by her husband, but federal officials disagree. They allege she filmed a video teaching one of her children how to kill American soldiers.

Her sentencing is next Thursday in hammond.