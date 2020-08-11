Indiana woman who died during storm was found clutching child in mobile home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people became trapped when a mobile home rolled during the height of Monday night’s storm.

Around 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 4300 block of Brimstone Road. That’s near the intersection of East Dupont and Diebold Roads. A mobile home had rolled onto its side against a neighboring mobile home. 911 callers reported people were possibly trapped inside.

When crews arrived, they found the badly damaged mobile home and a serious gas leak. Firefighters addressed the leak and made the area safe from exposed power lines, so they could attempt to reach the occupants.

Within ten minutes of their arrival, firefighters found a woman clutching a child, both under more debris. Four minutes later, they freed the young boy, who was conscious and in good condition. Two minutes after that, they freed the woman – unconscious and in critical condition. Medics took her to a hospital, where doctors later pronounced her dead.

One person was inside the neighboring mobile home that was struck by the one that rolled. He was able to escape uninjured, by climbing out a window.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was assisted by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, NIPSCO and Indiana Michigan Power.