Women’s prison nursery renamed in honor of Officer Bre Leath

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —In addition to leaving a legacy at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Officer Bre Leath also made an impact at the Indiana Women’s Prison.

Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Correction want to make sure she will be forever honored at the prison.

Holcomb announced on Thursday the Wee Ones Nursery at the Indiana Women’s Prison would be renamed as the “Officer Breann Leath Memorial Maternal & Child Health Unit.”

During Holcomb’s press conference on Thursday, Dept. of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter spoke about Leath’s commitment to the babies born at the women’s prison and how she helped care for them as though they were her own. T

Carter and IDOC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kristen Dauss made the name change official with the presentation of a memorial poster with Leath’s picture proclaiming the new name of the child health unit.

April 16, the day the nursery was renamed, just so happened to be the 12th anniversary of its opening.

Later in the afternoon several of Leath’s former co-workers from the IDOC visited her patrol car and participated in the community balloon release to commemorate her life and commitment to public service.

“Officer Leath was a true example of an officer dedicated not only to safety and security of the prison infant unit, but also exemplified the goal to help incarcerated women become good mothers before leaving prison by making the IDOC mission her mission,” IDOC employee Maggie Bryant said.

IDOC says the goal of the unit is to build strong families by allowing eligible incarcerated and pregnant mothers to keep their infants with them until their release.

The nursery welcomed its first infant into the program on April 16, 2008 with the sole mission of maintaining the bond between mother and child. Since then, the program has admitted over 300 pregnant offenders to the program and welcomed over 200 infants into the world.