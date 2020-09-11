Indiana 9/11 Memorial to undergo expansion

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana 9/11 Memorial Committee announced plans to expand the memorial.

The Indiana Department of the American Legion provided a $50,000 donation as organizers work toward their goal of raising $450,000 for the effort.

The memorial was built on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. It’s dedicated to the first responders and people who died. It’s located at 421 W. Ohio St. in Indianapolis.

Since that time, more than 5,000 US military service members have died fighting terrorism. The expansion project will highlight those heroes and honor U.S. Army Lieutenant General Tim Maude, a Hoosier serving at the Pentagon who was the most senior service member killed on 9/11.

The project will also include the addition of national and state flags and an 800-pound piece of Indiana limestone from the Pentagon crash. A “survivor tree” from the World Trade Center will also be planted on the site.

The group hopes the expansion will be completed in time for the 20th anniversary next year. Find more information here.