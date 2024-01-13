INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis International Airport has gone above and beyond to welcome All-Star guest, installing unique NBA graphics throughout the terminals, baggage claim, and seating areas. These distinctive decorations, celebrating the arrival of the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis this February, will catch your eye.

Graphics created by local artists can be seen in the following airport locations:

Catwalk

Civic Plaza windows

Civic Plaza court

Guest Services counter

Moving walkways on Concourse A & B

Baggage Claim exit doors

Baggage Claim beams and chutes

Ground Transportation Center

Lower Level column wraps

Concourse Exit Gate Cubes

Fixed base operators

In the coming weeks, visitors to the airport can expect live music, pop-up shops for exclusive All-Star merchandise, and additional custom artwork.

“Soon, All-Star will convene in the greatest hosting city and the greatest basketball state in the nation. It wasn’t just our love for the game that landed All-star here; it was our collaborative community mindset and long resume of hosting hundreds of national and international sporting events, among so many other significant conventions and events,” said Senior Public-Affairs Consultant Stephanie McFarland.

“Indy has an impressive track record! The community and its leaders rally around big events, like All-Star, and the Indianapolis International Airport is among the first to welcome fans with Hoosier Hospitality. We’re ready to deliver a world-class experience that continues to make us known as the Best Airport in North America, year after year.”

All-Star will occur in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18.