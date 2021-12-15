Indianapolis Animal Care Services in ‘desperate need’ of help or will have to begin euthanasia

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) has stated that they are dealing with “a perfect storm of chaos going on” and are in desperate need of any kind of help at their shelter.

They’re over capacity, have no room to add crates for more animals and even staffing is down by about 20 percent. Staff members said it’s leading to more stress for everyone, including the animals.

“We know as bad as we are right now, if we don’t have some movement of animals out of the building and slow animals coming in, we are going to be forced to euthanize more animals,” said Katie Trennepohl, the deputy director of IACS. “The only way we’ve gotten through the last few weeks is because our staff has gone above and beyond what their normal job duties are, everybody in this building has taken on extra tasks, our volunteers have picked up extra shifts, that’s the only way we’re getting the minimum care for these animals done.”

They’re asking people to foster, adopt, volunteer or apply for a position.

Right now, adoptions are free if you donate items from the IACS wish list. If you have animals that you have to surrender, IACS is encouraging alternatives (such as posting and sharing on social media) rather than dropping the animal off at the shelter, as they have had to euthanize animals.

“What we really need the public to understand is that when we’re asking them to make appointments, and we’re asking them to find alternatives, it’s not because we don’t care, it’s actually because we don’t want animals to die,” Trennepohl said. “It’s a life or death situation right now.”

IACS is in critical need of animal control officers, kennel techs, veterinary assistants and kennel supervisors. They are hiring right now.

“It’s hard coming in and not knowing if the dog you love is going to be there the next day because when we’re out of space like this, sometimes the only choice is euthanasia so I know that has taken a big hit on our morale,” said Morgan Murphy, a vet assistant at IACS. “We’re so over capacity that it’s hard on the staff and volunteers emotionally and physically, it’s a lot more than the shelter was designed for.”

Those who wish to help out may do so online. Adoptable pets can be viewed on PetFinder.