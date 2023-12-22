INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and public services and businesses in Indianapolis have announced adjusted hours to allow their employees to celebrate.

Here is a 2023-24 holiday hours guide for residents in Indianapolis and its surrounding communities:

Kroger

Dec. 24: Reduced hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 31: Stores will operate as normal

Jan. 1: Stores will operate as normal

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Dec. 23: Closed

Dec. 24: Closed

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 30 Closed

Dec. 31 Closed

Jan. 1: Closed

IndyGo

Dec. 24: Fixed routes and IndyGo access will operate on normal schedules; Mobility Solutions Care Center and Care Center Desk open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon, respectively

Dec. 25: Fixed routes and IndyGo access will operate on Sunday schedules; Mobility Solutions Care Center and Care Center Desk open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon, respectively

Dec. 31: Fixed routes and IndyGo access will operate on normal schedules; Mobility Solutions Care Center open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Care Center Desk closed

Jan. 1: Fixed routes and IndyGo access will operate on Sunday schedules; Mobility Solutions Care Center and Care Center Desk will both operate on regular schedules

Indy Public Libraries

Dec. 24: All locations closed

Dec. 25: All locations closed

Dec. 26: All locations closed

Dec. 31: All locations closed

Jan. 1: All locations closed

United States Postal Service

Dec. 24: Local post offices closed, regular mail will not be delivered or picked up

Dec. 25: Local post offices closed, regular mail will not be delivered or picked up

Dec. 31: Local post offices closed, regular mail will not be delivered or picked up

Jan. 1: Local post offices closed, regular mail will not be delivered or picked up

Indianapolis Department of Public Works

Holiday trash pickup is on a sliding schedule because Christmas Day falls on Monday. Those that typically have their trash picked up on Mondays will instead have their garbage picked up on Tuesday.