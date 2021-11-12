Indianapolis Art Center Veterans Art Day: Serving those who have served us

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Art Center has been hosting Veterans Art Day since 2012.

It’s a day in which local veterans gather for a free day of fun art classes; a chance to reminisce and create something beautiful and quite possibly do something they have never done before.

Jeanine Allen, former U.S. Marine, has been a Veteran’s Art Day regular for years now.

“There is a great opportunity to try different mediums and genres. They’ve got everything from welding to drawing,” said Allen.

One of her favorite parts of the day each year is getting to know new and familiar faces and experiencing the true camaraderie of the veteran population.

The day starts in the morning and goes well into the afternoon with a celebration lunch in the middle. Veteran’s can choose to either attend the morning session or afternoon but are encouraged to attend both if they can so they can be fully immersed in the various classes offered and celebrated all day.

“I can say that all of the staff would say it’s one of the most exciting days. We see kids and adults all of the time but this day is specifically for a clear population. It’s not just ‘you’re and adult and..’ it’s ‘you are a veteran’,” said Nikki Sullivan, Director of Outreach at Indy Art Center.

This year’s Veterans Art Day, held Saturday November 13th, is currently full and no longer accepting registrants.

To learn more about more opportunities at the Indianapolis Art Center, and to learn more about Veterans Art Day, visit their website.