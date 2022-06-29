INDIANAPOLIS — People who are used to going to an Ascension St. Vincent walk-in clinic for treatment may have to find a new urgent care center starting after Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ascension Medical Group announced plans to close 11 immediate care centers across the area. While the medical group confirmed the closures, they did not provide any information about why they are closing.

“Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022. Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.” Ascension St. Vincent Indiana

The closures impact centers in central Indiana along with a cluster in southwestern Indiana. Some of the immediate care centers are attached to a primary care physician’s office. While the centers are closing, the offices will remain open.

The following sites are being impacted by the closure:

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent – Frankfort Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Anderson Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent – Elwood Walk-In Care and Occupational Health

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Brownsburg Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Crawfordsville Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent – Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care

Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care

We are working to find out more information about the closures. We will provide an update as we learn new information.