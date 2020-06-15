Indianapolis basketball stars lead rally against racial injustice

INDIANAPOLIS — To former Indiana Fever All-Star Tamika Catchings and ex-Indiana Pacer and Indianapolis native George Hill, marching through the streets of their hometown calling for an end to racial injustice and changes in the criminal justice system isn’t a political fashion.

It’s their lives.

“Sometimes I am scared to come back home because of this and that,” Hill told a rally at the Indiana Statehouse, recalling his days growing up near 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue. “My cousin passed away last year on June 12. He got gunned down in the street, not by police but by black-on- black crime, so it hits something deep to me. So yesterday we had a remembrance thing in a park, and we had all the kids out there, we had a hundred kids, we had family out there, and it ended up turning out into a shootout again in the park that we were at, so we were basically getting shot at yesterday, me trying to grab my kids to get them out of the way, so that’s where we are.”

IMPD investigated a murder in the 3000 block of North Eastern Avenue Saturday night.

“Just about anybody is a target,” Hill said later. “So to have my kids out there, my son, my daughter, crying yesterday, my son saying he don’t never want to go to the park again, and my daughter not knowing what to do, it really touches your soul. That’s why I say sometimes it’s hard to come back because you just don’t really know what’s going to happen. To put my kids through that was something I never would have thought about, but it happened, and so it’s hard to shield them from that now.”

Catchings said she was never shielded by her dad, NBA player Harvey Catchings, when she spotted a scar on his leg while she was growing up.

It wasn’t until Catchings asked how he got that scar that her father told her the difficult truth.

“I don’t know at what age I asked him exactly what that scar was from,” she said. “And he proceeded to say him and his father, my grandfather, they marched in 1963 in Mississippi for Martin Luther King Junior, and it was supposed to be a peaceful protest and ended up not being so peaceful and while my dad and my grandfather were running away, my dad got stuck, there was an abandoned car on the side of the road with a little thing sticking out, a little piece of metal. And so that scar is a reminder of what he fought for way back in 1963. So lets fast forward to 2016 and lets fast forward to 2020 where we are today, and we’re still fighting, so every single day I’m reminded of my father and the fight that he had to fight.”

Entertainment impresario Amp Harris organized the rally, which attracted a diverse set of attendees to the south lawn of the Indiana Statehouse.

“I’m so encouraged by what I’m seeing around the United States and around the world is what racist people, oppressors, are afraid of. That’s what’s out here in this yard right now: black people and brown people and white people coming together to fight the injustices of racism in the system.”

“These are the kind of people we need to help break systematic racism. White people: We need you to be a voice for us. Systematic racism will not be broken unless you see something and you say something.”

“We have a lot of major college institutions,” Harris told the crowd. “And the headquarters is about a five-minute walk from here, the NCAA, that has no problem going into the ‘hood and telling all of our black kids how great they are to dribble and shoot a damn basketball but won’t stand out on the front line with Black Lives Matter.”

The Indianapolis-based NCAA put out this statement Friday:

President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors recognize the important role social engagement has on driving positive societal change. The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement. We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights. Further, we encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens. NCAA

“We can protest and we can walk,” said Harris, “but you can’t sustain walking and protesting because eventually the numbers are going to die down. But if we can register young people to vote, that’s when we can start making a difference.”

Voters were being registered both at the Statehouse rally and later on Monument Circle.

“We’re here for voters,” Catchings said. “We want to get these young people here signed up to vote because they are our future and we need to make sure that we are here supporting them.”