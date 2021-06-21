Indianapolis Burger Week: Try some of Indy’s best burgers for $6

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Burger Week has returned, bringing burger lovers some of the Circle City’s best.

From June 21 through June 27, you can visit participating restaurants to get a burger for just $6. The idea is to get area residents to try something new and save a few bucks.

You can also get a Burger Week passport that will be stamped by participating restaurants. Collect at least four stamps and you’re eligible for a special grand prize drawing that includes $250 in gift cards, a Mammoth Cooler, Maker’s Mark Gift Basket, Complimentary Day at Maker’s Mark distillery for up to four guests (includes tour, tasting, and lunch at Star Hill Provisions).

Even better: a portion of the restaurant participation fees will go to an area nonprofit. You can learn more here.

Here are this year’s participants: