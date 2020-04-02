Indianapolis CBP seizes $1.5 million in fentanyl with help of K-9

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized around $1.5 million in fentanyl Monday with the help of a K-9 officer.

CBP said officers intercepted approximately 4.5 lbs of fentanyl in a package headed to East Elmhurst, New York on March 30.

“Opioids pose a real danger to every community in America and are having fatal consequences across our nation,” said Indianapolis Port Director James Moore.

According to CBP, K-9 Balbina alerted officials to the package as it was transiting through a local express consignment facility. Officers opened the shipment and found a white styrofoam cooler lined with padded black material.

Officials said the cooler held two sealed packages of white powder that tested positive for fentanyl, with a street value of about $1.5 million.

“This week our CBP officers were able to stop an enormous amount of these deadly narcotics from hitting our streets,” said Moore.

More from the Indianapolis CBP official statement:

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug with a potency roughly 100 times greater than morphine. It was originally developed to control pain for cancer patients. Large quantities of fentanyl have been manufactured in China but it is now mostly made in Mexico, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. With more than 1,500 canine teams, the CBP Canine Program is the largest and most diverse law enforcement canine program in the country. The Canine Program supports canine training initiatives and serves as a resource center for a multitude of domestic and international law enforcement partners, and its graduates consistently excel in the field and in competition. CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.