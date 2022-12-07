INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 members of the military were killed when Japan launched the surprise attack that brought the United States into World War II.

For the 25th year in a row, American Legion Post 249 on the near northwest side of Indianapolis honored those who gave their lives with a “wreath tossing” ceremony.

Indianapolis is one of only two places in the U.S. where this specific ceremony takes place to remember those who died—and those who survived.

“This day, people gave their lives and gave the ultimate sacrifice. I will say there are some still giving the ultimate sacrifice and we thank them wholeheartedly,” said Jill Moore, president of the auxiliary unit, Tillman H. Harpole American Legion Post 249.

Other ceremonies across the country commemorated the day, including one in Hawaii in which a handful of Pearl Harbor survivors gathered at the scene of the bombing.

The ceremony featured a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the attack began.