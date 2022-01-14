Indianapolis City-County Council hosting public forums ahead of redistricting

Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is getting ready for the 2022 redistricting process. As part of the process, they are hosting public forums to get people’s input.

The forums are taking place in each of Indianapolis’ nine townships starting January 22 and going through February 8. During the events, residents can learn about the redistricting process and have their voice heard.

The first event is taking place at Perry Meridian High School in the media center on January 22 from 11 am until 1 pm. There will be Punjabi and Chin interpreters present for translating the forum. People attending are required to be masked.

You can find the full schedule for the redistricting forums below:

Perry Township Redistricting Community Forum   

  • Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:00AM-1:00PM   
  • Perry Meridian High School 
  • 401 W. Meridian School Road Indianapolis, IN 46217 
  • Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times 

Lawrence Township Redistricting Community Forum  

  • Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM   
  • CAFÉ 
  • 8902 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226 
  • Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times 

Franklin Township Redistricting Community Forum   

  • Friday, January 28, 2022, 5:30PM- 7:30PM   
  • Franklin Township Civic League, 8822 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46239 
  • Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times 

Washington Township Redistricting Community Forum   

  • Monday, January 31, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM 
  • Washington Township Community & Education Center 
  • 8550 Woodfield Crossing Boulevard Indianapolis, IN  46240 
  • Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times 

Decatur Township Redistricting Community Forum   

  • Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM  
  • Decatur Township School for Excellence Community Room 
  • 5106 S High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221  
  • Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times 

Wayne Township Redistricting Community Forum 

  • Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 5:30-7:30 PM  
  • Northwest Middle School 
  • 5525 W. 34th St. Indianapolis, IN 46224 
  • Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times 

Pike Township Redistricting Community Forum   

  • Thursday, February 3, 2022, 5:30PM-7:30PM 
  • Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center Gymnasium 
  • 2990 W 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46268 
  • Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times 

Warren Township Redistricting Community Forum   

  • Monday, February 7, 2022, 5:30-7:30PM   
  • Moorhead Community Resource Center 
  • 8400 E 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219 
  • Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times 

Center Township Redistricting Community Forum   

  • Tuesday, February 8, 5:30-7:30 PM 
  • Crispus Attucks High School 
  • 1140 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 
  • Current COVID Requirements: Masks must be worn at all times 

