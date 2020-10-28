Indianapolis Colts host drive-through trick-or-treating

INDIANAPOLIS — Area children were able to get their trick-or-treat buckets filled with candy thanks to the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday.

Colts mascot Blue and Colts Cheer members welcomed kids and families to the Colts Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration outside the Lucas Oil Stadium Wednesday.

The celebration featured giveaways for kids, including a themed trick-or-treat bucket and pumpkin stress ball, candy, and the chance to meet a Colts player virtually.

“It was really fun,” one parent, Colleen Downey said. “They had lots of fun stuff for the kids and they had a great time.”

The event took place from 5:30 until 7:30 Wednesday.