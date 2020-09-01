Indianapolis company completes goal of donating 1M meals to Gleaners

INDIANAPOLIS — Goelzer Investments has completed its goal to put one million meals on the table for Hungry Hoosiers.

They started 14 years ago, with a target date to get it done by 2026. They already donated 530,000 meals to Gleaners Food Bank.

On Tuesday, the CEO of Goelzer announced it will donate 500,000 meals, putting the plan in fast forward to provide more help in the pandemic.

“We’re all one, and we’re all in this together, and you know to solve hunger in Indiana, it’s a grassroots problem, and it’s individuals helping individuals and so this is one way to bring awareness to that need and we’re proud we can be one of Gleaners partners to do that,” Greg Goelzer, CEO of Goelzer Investments said.

The President of Gleaners says he expects the need for food to continue to be high for a long time through the pandemic, and recovery. He compared the need now to the need during the 2008 recession. He says the peak of the need then was two years after the recession started.

“It takes everybody, and sometimes when you see a high-profile gift that comes in, we worry that some people may hold back and say my $50 doesn’t count, my $10 doesn’t count, and it takes all of that support funds and food and as we work volunteers back into the building, and as we are a larger, more complex organization, we need special skill sets to help us,” John Elliott President and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank said.

September marks the 13th year that Feeding America has organized an annual call to action to bring attention to food insecurity. This September’s campaign comes at a time where Feeding America says an additional 17 million people could be food insecure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During September, people across the country can get involved in the movement to end hunger by:

Volunteering at their local food bank

Donating to their local food bank or Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

Contacting elected officials to protect and increase the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, which is the first line of defense against hunger

Pledging to vote to feed America this November

Wearing orange and lighting city landmarks orange for Hunger Action Day, Sept. 10

Joining the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media with #HungerActionMonth and @FeedingAmerica

To learn more about ways you can take action this September, you can visit HungerActionMonth.org.