Indianapolis couple lends RV to nurse treating coronavirus patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Governor Holcomb ordered all state campgrounds to close, and that means a lot of RVs are sitting in storage.

So one Indianapolis couple is letting a nurse borrow theirs, proving that in times of need, Hoosiers always help Hoosiers.

Elizabeth Coelhodelima is a nurse in a COVID-19 unit. She’s also a mother to two young children, so she worries about coming home from work and getting her family sick. She was even wearing a mask at home when she went to bed to avoid spreading anything.

“I’ve been on maternity leave, so coming back in the middle of this pandemic has been nerve-wracking to say the least,” she said.

Enter Stephanie and Adam Raper and the Facebook page called RVs For MDs to Fight the Coronavirus. The page helps to connect RV owners looking to lend out their vehicles to healthcare workers. RVs provide them with a place to live free from risk to their families while they work to fight COVID-19.

“You post a picture, you give a description where you’re located, and you wait for people to respond."

The couple owns a brand new RV they’ve only used a couple of times. They planned on using the RV for a trip this spring, but the coronavirus sidelined those plans.

“it’s a no brainer. We can’t use them. They closed state parks today. So unless you’re camping in your front yard or you have own private property, it makes no sense to just let it sit there when you can be helping somebody,”

Elizabeth, Stephanie, and Adam eventually connected via the Facebook page, and the Rapers agreed to let Elizabeth use their RV.

“The fact that they were willing to let me keep it close to home was huge with having my young boys,” Elizabeth said.

All three met her for the first time Sunday evening when Stephanie and Adam dropped off the camper in Elizabeth’s driveway.

“To them it was just this is your space. We just want you to have a place where you can keep you family safe and use it for as long as you need it. Which is just amazing,” Elizabeth said.

“It makes sense. We’re all in this together and we’re all just one day at a time trying to figure this out,” Stephanie said.

Elizabeth says she’s extremely grateful for Stephanie and Adam for providing her with a place for her to stay, while remaining close to her family and keeping them safe.

“It helps to keep me close to the family because I’m still breastfeeding as well, but at the same time separate and it gives me a chance to be without a mask and worry about who’s around and what am I touching and all of those things,” Elizabeth said.

So far, the Facebook page has connected multiple health care workers and RV owners across the country. Page organizers encourage everyone to do background checks and create a contract or some sort of agreement between parties before making deals.