Indianapolis crews pull body from White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crews pulled a body out of the White River Sunday after receiving a tip from a caller, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A dive team with the Indianapolis Fire Department retrieved the remains in the 1200 block of West Washington Street, near the White River Trail, just north of the Indianapolis Zoo.

Police have not released any details regarding the body.

The circumstances regarding the person’s death are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.