Indianapolis Deputy Mayor reflects on peaceful moment between police and protesters

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the moment a tense protest turned into a symbol of hope and solidarity. Protesters and police embracing and walking together on the north side of Indianapolis after days of protests with some ending with violence.

There were very tense moments once curfew went into effect Monday night. Protesters said they wanted to go to the steps of the governor’s residence to make their voices heard. Police said they would have to enforce the curfew guidelines and break up the crowd if that happened.

Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement Dr. David Hampton was in the crowd. He facilitated the exchange we watched play out between protestors and police.

In a FOX59 exclusive, Hampton tells Fanchon Stinger what was said during that sensitive exchange, what that moment represents and how we can all be part of the progress moving forward.