Indianapolis doctor sets up coronavirus drive-thru testing for public

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As labs and hospitals work on ramping up testing for COVID-19, one private practitioner hopes to help.

Today he will begin private coronavirus drive-thru testing, but many ask if it's legit.

The testing begins at 10 a.m. at the Circle City Industrial Complex. It's intended for anyone experiencing symptoms or anyone who needs to show their employer a negative test in order to return to work.

Dr. Dorian Kenleigh says this is for the general public, which is where he sees a void right now.

Dr. Kenleigh is a private geriatric doctor, and after the stay-at-home order, he felt it was unsafe to make house calls.

He wanted to help in a different way. In the span of 4 to 5 days last week, he created CoviQuick LLC. He partnered with a private lab out of Texas called Health TrackRX, and he can get about 50 tests a day.

"We'll go over your symptoms, why you're concerned that you might have been exposed, and if testing is indicated, we'll offer you the testing," Dr. Kenleigh said.

Dr. Kenleigh admits some have questioned the legitimacy. He assures us he has licensing to prove his qualifications.

The tests cost $100, but he says insurance can reimburse, and it's about the same cost as urgent care.

But some have called the health department and even law enforcement.

"I think that it's one of those things where we're all in a very tense situation right now. Everybody's really on edge. It's a very uncertain and emotional time, and sometimes that brings out some of the more intense parts of people," Dr. Kenleigh said.

We contacted the Marion County Public Health Department about this and private testing in general, and they said he can do this. They will monitor him very closely.

Dr. Kenleigh says he wants to inspire other private practices to do the same thing to help fill the need.