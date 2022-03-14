INDIANAPOLIS — With warm, dry weather expected for most of the week, Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) crews are out in full force to tackle potholes across the city.
In the last week, DPW crews were able to fill 11,341 potholes across the city, resolving 1,343 service requests. During this period of warm weather, the department has 75 crews ready to tackle more potholes across the city. This includes pothole patching in the following locations:
- 3400 – 5600 blocks of N Arlington Avenue
- 3200 – 5600 blocks of N Emerson Avenue
- 700 – 2000 blocks of E 42nd Avenue
- 4500 – 6000 blocks of E 10th Avenue
- 7000 – 7700 blocks of Pendleton Pike
- 10000 – 11900 blocks of Maze Road
- 1100 – 10800 blocks of E Thompson Road
- 1000 – 9000 blocks of Madison Avenue
- 00 – 9300 blocks of W 10th Street
- 9700 – 9500 blocks of Township Line Road
- 8600 – 8900 blocks of Robbins Road
- 6550 – 6700 blocks of Amick Way
- 8600 – 9300 blocks of Purdue Road
- 3500 – 4150 blocks of Vincennes Road
- 1400 – 2400 blocks of Emily Drive
- 1600 – 9500 blocks of Lafayette Road
After patching these areas, the department said crews will move to additional locations guided by data collected from residents.
The Street Maintenance Team is also continuing to strip-patch a large segment of North Meridian Street between 54th Street and 96th Street. Two contractors will join in to strip-patch other segments across the county this week including:
- Prospect Street, from Mitthoeffer to Carroll roads
- Five Points Road, from Thompson Road to Edgewood Avenue
- Lynhurst Drive, from Washington Avenue to Rockville Road
- W. Morris Street, from Quemetec to Countryside drives
- Michigan Sreet, from I-65 Off Ramp to Indiana Avenue
- 23rd Street, from Ralston to Hillside avenues
- Fall Creek Parkway N Drive, from Capital Avenue to Pennsylvania Street
- Guilford Avenue, from 62nd to 56th streets
- 86th Street, from Conarroe Road to the County Line
People can submit requests of places for crews to fix through the Indy Pothole Viewer, RequestIndy app, or the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.