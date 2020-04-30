Indianapolis DPW to reopen Heavy Trash, ToxDrop programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced the re-introduction of the Heavy Trash collection program on May 4 along with the ToxDrop program on May 9.

DPW had suspended both programs in April for safety concerns during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to DPW, increased precautions and special considerations for social distancing guidelines will be in place to protect employees and residents.

DPW said households will still only be allotted two heavy trash items per month, and residents with more than two heavy trash items can continue to drop off items at the Citizens Transfer Station.

The department is asking for the public’s patience as more homes are expected to have heavy trash items to service.

On May 9, residents can drop off eligible ToxDrop items at the regular second Saturday location, Perry Township Government Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Indianapolis residents are asked to stay in their vehicles for social distancing concerns as workers make collections during the ToxDrop program reopen.

DPW said event staff will be screened for symptoms before arriving and will be required to use a face mask and nitrile gloves at all times while on site.

The department said items must be handed directly to a worker, and DPW staff will make sure residents are wearing both a face mask and gloves before accepting the materials.

For more information on services and programs throughout the COVID-19 health crisis visit indy.gov/dpw.