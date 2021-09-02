Indianapolis duo arrested in connection with 2020 Brown County homicide investigation

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Two Indianapolis residents face charges in connection with the death of a woman found in Brown County in November 2020.

The investigation began on November 21 after Angela Weisheit was found dead near Bean Blossom Road and Bell Road in Brown County.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police said detectives and troopers served search warrants in Indianapolis. Paul Fox and Candy Lopez Ortega were arrested and incarcerated at the Brown County Jail. Fox was preliminarily charged with murder while Ortega was preliminarily charged with assisting a criminal.