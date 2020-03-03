Indianapolis facilities prep for spread of coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in Indiana, but as thousands travel to The Circle City for conventions and sporting events, organizers are taking precautions.

Right now, Visit Indy said no events have been canceled as a result of the virus, but facilities are encouraging people to wash their hands to protect themselves from the coronavirus and the flu.

The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association has been working hand-in-hand with the health department to keep everyone safe.

“This is a very serious issue, obviously, but so is the common flu, and this is transmitted today not by food at all. It is human contact. Patrick Tamm, president/CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The CDC estimates anywhere between 18,000 to 46,000 people have died from the flu in the last five months.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Convention Center said they already have preventative measures in place to prevent respiratory infections for the more than 700 conventions planned for this year.

Those measures include sanitizing surfaces, reminding people to cover their face while coughing or sneezing and providing hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.

They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently.

“We have to be diligent in terms of handwashing. We need to be diligent in terms of cleaning any surfaces, table surfaces, prep kitchen, all kitchen appliances, handles and bathrooms. All things we need to do regardless,” Tamm said.

The convention center wants people to know the health and safety of their visitors are a top priority.

They will keep watching the coronavirus and follow guidelines issued from the health department.

The Marion County Public Health Department said people should take everyday preventative actions to reduce any potential spread of diseases. These include:

Thoroughly wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60-95 percent alcohol if soap and water aren’t available.

Use proper hand hygiene after touching surfaces and objects that are used and shared often.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover all coughs and sneezes.

Refrain from shaking hands, high-fives, and other close personal contact.

“Everyday prevention habits are simple ways that people and communities can help slow the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and flu. We want to help prevent the spread of illness while also supporting these important events.” Marion County Public Health Department Director Virginia A. Caine, M.D.

Caine also asks anyone who is ill or who has acute respiratory symptoms such as a fever, cough, and shortness of breath stay home and not attend public events.

