INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Social distancing is especially difficult for those grieving the death of a loved one.

One Indianapolis woman suddenly lost her mother last week, and her children couldn’t even hug her. Carly Wenzel and two of her siblings are nurses, so they are very serious about self-quarantining.

But they still wanted to support her even if it was from a distance. They made signs and stood six feet apart outside their mother’s house to let her know they were thinking of her.