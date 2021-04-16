AP: Officials identify suspect in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

Photo from the scene of the FedEx facility shooting (Photo by Ryan Liggett)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified the suspect in a shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana.

Two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identity to The Associated Press. The investigators are searching a home in Indianapolis associated with Hole and have seized evidence, including desktop computers and other electronic media, the officials said. The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The shooting Thursday night left eight people dead and several wounded.

From WXIN:

Police say Hole took his own life after killing eight people and injuring several others at a FedEx Ground facility has been identified.

IMPD said the shooting happened at the FedEx ground facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road. When officers arrived around 11 p.m., they arrived to a chaotic scene but the active shooting incident had ended and Hole was already dead.

Investigators believe Hole got out of his car after arriving and randomly started firing in the parking lot before going inside. There reportedly was no confrontation that preceded the shooting.

Four people were shot outside the facility and another four were shot inside. Five other people went to the hospital with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. An additional person went to the hospital with a different, unspecified injury.

Officials said the incident lasted just a few minutes. It’s not clear at this time how many people in total were at the facility at the time of the shooting.

No motive has been released at this time. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said Friday morning they may never know “all the ins and outs about why this occurred.”