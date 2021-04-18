Avon PD collecting law enforcement shoulder patches to honor FedEx shooting victim

INDIANAPOLIS — The Avon Police Department is working to gather shoulder patches from any law enforcement agency wishing to show support to the family of a FedEx mass shooting victim who had dreams of becoming a police officer.

In a Facebook post Saturday, APD highlighted 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell as one of the eight lives tragically taken in Thursday night’s mass shooting at a FedEx ground facility in Indianapolis.

“It was no secret to her family and friends that this beautiful young lady had dreams of becoming a police officer one day,” wrote Avon police.

APD says its administration has been in contact with Blackwell’s family and is coordinating the process of gathering shoulder patches from any law enforcement agency wishing to show their support.

The police department says any officers or agencies wishing to provide a patch can mail them to 6550 East U.S. Hwy 36 Avon, IN 46123. Agencies near central Indiana can deliver their patch to APD’s office or direct message APD through social media to coordinate one of Avon’s officers to meet up and receive the patch.

After receiving the patches, the plan is to compile a list of all agencies involved and deliver them to the family at a time of their choosing, said APD.

“Thank you for your consideration in supporting this remarkable young woman!”