FBI, IMPD to provide update on FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will give an update Wednesday on April’s deadly mass shooting at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District will also participate.

On April 15th, eight people were shot and killed at the FedEx ground facility on Mirabel Road. The gunman, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, then turned the gun on himself and ended his life.

Hole was identified as a former FedEx employee that was known to law enforcement after police responded to a mental health call at his home in March of 2020.

The eight people who were killed were FedEx employees ranging in age from 19 years old to 74. Four of the victims were members of the Sikh community.

Wednesday’s press conference is set to begin at 11 a.m.