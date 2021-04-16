FedEx shooting: Police say shooting was over before officers arrived; gunman started ‘shooting at random’ in parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS – By the time Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrived at the FedEx facility on Mirabel Road, the shooting was already over.

Eight people had been killed, and the gunman had taken his own life.

That’s the account Friday via investigators from IMPD and the FBI. The call came in before 11 p.m. Thursday of shots fired at the FedEx Ground facility. While investigators have a good idea who was responsible for the shooting, they declined to make a positive identity.

The preliminary investigation showed the shooter came to the facility, got out of his vehicle, and started “shooting at random” in the parking lot. He then went inside, according to Deputy Chief Craig McCartt.

“What we did find was the suspect came to the facility, he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility,” McCartt said. “There was no confrontation, no disturbance, he just randomly started shooting.”

McCartt, based on eyewitness accounts, said the shooting lasted “just a couple minutes.”

The gunman had shot and killed himself by the time police responded to the scene, according to investigators.

Responding officers encountered a “chaotic” crime scene with several people dead and said the gunman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Four people were fatally shot inside and four were fatally shot outside. Four others were taken to area hospitals with injuries “consistent with gunshot wounds. Another was transported a hospital, although police didn’t say what injuries the individual sustained.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is lending its expertise and resources to the investigation, assisting IMPD in conducting searches and interviews.

Buses from IndyGo took employees to the Holiday Inn Express on Stansted Drive, where they waited to be reunited with their families

IMPD acknowledged frustration from employees, who said they didn’t have access to their phones at work and couldn’t contact loved ones to let them know they were safe.

“Indianapolis is a resilient community. This was a devastating blow,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “I know in times of despair our residents will rally together and help one another make it through.”

The shooting marked the third mass casualty event in Indianapolis since January, including the Adams Street murders in January and the Randolph Street killings in March.